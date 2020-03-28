Global Acoustic Insulation material Depth Research 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Noise has the effect of raising stress levels, disrupting sleep and generally reducing people’s quality of life. Acoustic insulation is a type of soundproofing that attempts to prevent sound from entering or exiting an enclosed space by creating some a barrier between the interior and the exterior area. Because sound is able to travel in more than one fashion, the exact process and choice of materials used to manage sound insulation will vary.

Acoustic insulation materials work by two processes: absorption of sound energy, which dissipates sound as heat energy, and reflection, which reflects noise away from a location where quieting is desired. Acoustic insulation materials have been widely used in residential buildings and commercial buildings. Also, some industries, such as automobile industry, aircraft industry, need the materials as well. Among those application fields, commercial building is the largest consumer, with 37.69% consumption share in 2015.

Acoustic insulation materials can be made into various shapes, such as boards, blankets, etc. However, when considering their essence, mineral wool, fiberglass and foamed plastics are the key components of those acoustic insulation materials. Mineral wool type is the most widely used one, which accounted for about 35.57% in the global consumption market.

Europe and USA are the major production bases of acoustic insulation material. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, Europe supplied 27930 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials to the market.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of acoustic insulation material was 81056 K Sq.m. in 2015, while Europe consumed about 25935 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials. USA is the follower of Europe, whose consumption volume was 15451 K Sq.m. in 2015.

As more and more higher requirements on comfort and noise control, market participants are optimistic on the acoustic insulation material future market. It is estimated that global acoustic insulation material market will keep increasing with the CAGR of 4.18% in the coming five years. Also, with intensified competition in the industry, acoustic insulation material manufacturers will keep to supply novel acoustic insulation materials with lower prices.

The global Acoustic Insulation material market is valued at 4610 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acoustic Insulation material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acoustic Insulation material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mineral Wool Type

Fiberglass Type

Foamed Plastic Type

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial

