Global Analog and Mixed Signal IP Industry Depth Survey Report 2019

Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Increasing technological focus and investments from market leaders in this region are driving this market, making it the the largest market for AMS IP. The growing number of players in the North American region have resulted in increasing collaboration, which leads to growing technology. Europe is the second largest region, followed by fast growing Asia-Pacific region. Europe has observed an increase in the players providing AMS IP products. However, the growing requirement for AMS IP products in the Asia-Pacific region has allowed the manufacturers a new market to grow.

The end-user industries such as telecommunication, automotive, and mobile, are growing at a fast pace. In addition to the growth of the industry, the development and advancements in the products is tremendous. Mobile phones are getting smaller and telecommunication devices have a high demand for robust components for high performance. The AMS IPs can provide for these applications with their smaller size and improving performance standards. New technological advancements and research in AMS IP market are factors that are expected to boost the market.

The global Analog and Mixed Signal IP market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Analog and Mixed Signal IP volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Analog and Mixed Signal IP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cadence

TSMC

Globalfoundries

Samsung Electronics

SMIC

United Microelectronics

Texas Instruments

ARM Holdings

Xilinx

Intel

Broadcom

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Firm IP

Hard IP

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Automotive

Industrial

Others

