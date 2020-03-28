Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive Brake Drum is a part of the drum brake system. The piston increases pressure to the two pairs of half-moon shape brake shoes. Then brake shoes are snapped to the tympanic wall which produces friction to stop the wheel.

As the international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into auto brake drum industry. And there is a big supply of automotive brake drum.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for brake drum product is relatively low and more and more automobile manufactures choose disk brake to replace drum brake.

Of course, there is still a certain space in the brake drum product demand market.

Ordinary brake drum products on the market do not sell well. Price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates that automotive brake drum industry is over supply on the market.

As low gross margin of automotive brake drum many big companies began to exit the field.

Due to the clear trend of replacement, investors are not optimistic about this area, and in the future, there will not are much new investment enter the field.

For automotive brake drum industry, price fluctuations of raw material are mainly influencing factors for products price.

As the main raw material prices are relatively low and stable, the Automotive Brake Drum prices will be stable in the short term.

The study group recommends the new entrants just having money without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter the automotive brake drum field.

The global Automotive Brake Drum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Brake Drum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Brake Drum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

