Global Automotive SoCs Competition Analysis Report 2019

System-on-Chip (SoC) is avn integrated circuit (IC) that consists of various components such as control unit, memory blocks, timing units, and interfaces mounted on one single chip. SoC is similar to the central processing unit (CPU) of the computer.

The North America Automotive SoCs market holds a major value share in the global automotive SoCs market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global Automotive SoCs market over the forecast period. The Automotive SoCs market in the region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2025.

The global Automotive SoCs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive SoCs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive SoCs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Intel

NVIDIA

STMicroelectronics

NEC

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

