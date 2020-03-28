Global Biolubricants Market Analysis, 2014-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biolubricants, also known as bio-based lubricants or bio-lubes, are made from a variety of vegetable oils, such as rapeseed, canola, sunflower, soybean, palm, and coconut oils.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Biolubricants industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Exxon Mobil, Shell, British Petroleum, TOTAL, Chevron, etc. The sale of Biolubricants is about 560 K MT in 2015.

North America is the largest supplier of Biolubricants, with a production market share nearly 41.5% and sales market share nearly 42.5% in 2015. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 39.4% and the sales market share over 36%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Biolubricants, enjoying 13% production market share and 13% sales market share.

Biolubricants is used in industrial use, commercial transport, and consumer automobile areas. Report data showed that 51.5% of the Biolubricants market demand in industrial use application, 10.7% in commercial transport application, and 37.8% in consumer automobile application in 2015.

There are two kinds of Biolubricants, which are vegetable oil and animal oil. Vegetable oil is wildly used in the Biolubricants, with a sales market share nearly 81% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Biolubricants industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Biolubricants have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Biolubricants market is valued at 2270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biolubricants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biolubricants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

