Global Biomedical Pressure Sensors Trends and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the major share because of growth in application areas of the healthcare sector. The escalating demand in the emerging economies of China, South Korea, and India is predicted to spur the regional demand for such sensors. The presence of large semiconductor companies, sensor manufacturers, and efficient system suppliers in the North American countries, such as the United States and Canada, is supporting the production of biomedical sensors and propelling the industry’s growth in the region.
High measurement accuracy and compact size are of prime importance in the industry; hence, the demand for piezoresistive pressure sensors in the market is comparatively high.
The global Biomedical Pressure Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biomedical Pressure Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biomedical Pressure Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FISO Technologies
Maquet
Getinge Group
Opsens
ADInstruments
Samba Sensors
RJC Enterprises
Amphenol
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Capacitive
Fiber Optic
Telemetric
Piezoresistive
Others
Segment by Application
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
Medical Imaging
Monitoring
Others
