Global Biomedical Pressure Sensors Trends and Forecast Report 2019

A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the major share because of growth in application areas of the healthcare sector. The escalating demand in the emerging economies of China, South Korea, and India is predicted to spur the regional demand for such sensors. The presence of large semiconductor companies, sensor manufacturers, and efficient system suppliers in the North American countries, such as the United States and Canada, is supporting the production of biomedical sensors and propelling the industry’s growth in the region.

High measurement accuracy and compact size are of prime importance in the industry; hence, the demand for piezoresistive pressure sensors in the market is comparatively high.

The global Biomedical Pressure Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biomedical Pressure Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biomedical Pressure Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FISO Technologies

Maquet

Getinge Group

Opsens

ADInstruments

Samba Sensors

RJC Enterprises

Amphenol

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capacitive

Fiber Optic

Telemetric

Piezoresistive

Others

Segment by Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Medical Imaging

Monitoring

Others

