Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Report, Forecast to 2025

A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.

North America Has the Largest Market Share Followed By Europe. Matured markets in these regions have facilitated the deployment of these systems. The positive outlook of economic conditions and growing industry trends is driving the market in Asia-Pacific, which is expected to be fastest growing regions during the forecast period.

From past few years, the demand for temperature sensors in the healthcare sector is increasing due to increase in investments from the government to have safe and reliable healthcare infrastructure. The increasing technological proliferation in emerging economies has made this market highly competitive with the emergence of new players. The rising demand for accurate information, rapid technological innovation, increasing demand from healthcare sector are some of the primary drivers that are responsible for increasing demand of the market during the forecast period.

The global Biomedical Temperature Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biomedical Temperature Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biomedical Temperature Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

STMicroelectronics

First Sensor

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

TE Connectivity

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductor

Zephyr Technology

Nonin Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermocouples

Thermistors

Fibre Optic Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Liquid Crystal Temperature Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

