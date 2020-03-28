Global CCD Image Sensors Competition Situation Research Report 2019
A CCD or Charge-Coupled Device is an electronic device that can be used as the image sensor in place of film in a digital camera, or in devices like microscopes, telescopes, and scanners. CCDs are also used for certain autofocus and light metering systems in film or digital cameras. A CCD is a rectangular semiconductor chip with a surface built of an array of light-sensitive areas (pixels). Each pixel is a kind of combination of photo diode for light-sensitivity and capacitor for analogue value storage. The charge levels for each pixel are read out sequentially and digitized by separate circuitry.
Asia-Pacific dominated the global CCD image sensors market due to the demand generated from China and India.
North America is the second largest market for CCD-based image sensors.
CCDs uses a special manufacturing process to create the ability to transport charge across the chip without distortion. This process leads to very high-quality sensors in terms of fidelity and light sensitivity.
The global CCD Image Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on CCD Image Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CCD Image Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Canon
On Semiconductor
Samsung
Sony
Fairchild Imaging
Hamamatsu Photonics
STMicroelectronics
Toshiba
Omnivision Technologies
Teledyne DALSA
Narragansett Imaging
Scientific Imaging Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Frame Transfer CCD Sensor
Full Frame Transfer CCD Sensor
Interline Transfer CCD Sensor
Frame Interline Transfer CCD Sensor
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial
Security and Surveillance
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Others
