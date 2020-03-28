Global CCD Image Sensors Competition Situation Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A CCD or Charge-Coupled Device is an electronic device that can be used as the image sensor in place of film in a digital camera, or in devices like microscopes, telescopes, and scanners. CCDs are also used for certain autofocus and light metering systems in film or digital cameras. A CCD is a rectangular semiconductor chip with a surface built of an array of light-sensitive areas (pixels). Each pixel is a kind of combination of photo diode for light-sensitivity and capacitor for analogue value storage. The charge levels for each pixel are read out sequentially and digitized by separate circuitry.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global CCD image sensors market due to the demand generated from China and India.

North America is the second largest market for CCD-based image sensors.

CCDs uses a special manufacturing process to create the ability to transport charge across the chip without distortion. This process leads to very high-quality sensors in terms of fidelity and light sensitivity.

Canon

On Semiconductor

Samsung

Sony

Fairchild Imaging

Hamamatsu Photonics

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Omnivision Technologies

Teledyne DALSA

Narragansett Imaging

Scientific Imaging Technologies

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Frame Transfer CCD Sensor

Full Frame Transfer CCD Sensor

Interline Transfer CCD Sensor

Frame Interline Transfer CCD Sensor

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Security and Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

