Global Cellulose Acetate (CA) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

Cellulose Acetate is a natural plastic, which is manufactured from purified natural cellulose. Natural cellulose of the appropriate properties is derived primarily from two sources, cotton linters and wood pulp. In the manufacturing process of Cellulose Acetate, natural cellulose is reacted with acetic anhydride to produce Cellulose Acetate, which comes out in a flake form. This flake is then ground to a fine powder.

In recent years, some countries and regions were gradually introduced no-smoking policy, cellulose acetate industry also been affected. In order to offset the weakening consumption trend in cigarettes market, major companies are redirecting R&D efforts towards improving the functionality of cellulose acetate.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, the Chinese manufacture Sichuan Push Acetati can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

Cellulose acetate can be classified as two types, cellulose diacetate and cellulose triacetate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 76.33% of the cellulose acetate market is cigarette filter industry, 11.77% is fabrics industry, 6.62% is film industry, 3.31% is molded plastics industry and 1.97% divided among other industries in 2017.

The global Cellulose Acetate (CA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cellulose Acetate (CA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cellulose Acetate (CA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celanese

Celanese-CNTC

Daicel

Solvay(Blackstone)

Daicel-CNTC

Sichuan Push Acetati

Eastman

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cellulose Diacetate

Cellulose Triacetate

Segment by Application

Cigarette Filters

Fabrics

Film

Molded Plastics

Others

