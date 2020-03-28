Global Chemical Sensors Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A chemical sensor is a device that transforms chemical information (composition, presence of a particular element or ion, concentration, chemical activity, partial pressure…) into an analytically useful signal.

North America and Europe are leading regions for this market whereas Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to show significant demand in near future.

China’s chemical sensors industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. The production technology in China is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product and the high-end product is still relying on import.

The global Chemical Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemical Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

3M

Emerson Electric

Delphi Automotive

Delphian Corporation

NGK Spark Plugs

Honeywell

Siemens

Xylem

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne Technologies

Fortive

GE Measurement & Control

Nemoto

DENSO Auto Parts

Intelligent Optical Systems

International Sensor

Mine Safety Appliances

Bosch

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrochemical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Semiconductor Sensors

Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Sensors

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial

Environmental Monitoring

Medical

Homeland Security

Automotive

Other

