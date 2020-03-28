Global Coil Coating Competition Analysis 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coil Coating is a high performance liquid coating applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Cross linking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat.

Coil Coating industry belongs to a part of the chemical field and it also new type of chemical fields, so the industry was offered the state policy and financial support. It needs much more research on the Coil Coating product, the performance of the product abroad is better than the developing countries.

Currently, many companies in the world can produce coil coating product, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The main market players in USA are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, etc. The sales of coil coating will increase from 200 K MT in 2013 to 243 K MT in 2017, with an average growth rate of 4.4%。

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

NIPSEA Group

Beckers

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Unicheminc

Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

Henkel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others

Segment by Application

Coated Steel

Metallic Coated Steel

Aluminum Products

