Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A contactless smart card is a contactless credential whose dimensions are credit-card size. Its embedded integrated circuits can store (and sometimes process) data and communicate with a terminal via NFC. Commonplace uses include transit tickets and passports.

The major revenue contributing areas in the APAC include China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. Factors such as the transition of payment cards from magnetic stripe to Europay, MasterCard, and Visa and the increasing acceptance of contactless banking and financial smart cards among end users is envisaged to contribute to the growth of this market in the region.

The global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Contactless Smart Cards in Banking volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Safran

Watchdata

Morpho

Sony

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

CardLogix

Advanced Card Systems

SpringCard

Secura Key

DataCard

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RFID

RFIC

Segment by Application

Access Control

Payment

Identification

Others

