Global Containerized and Modular Data Center Trends and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A data center (American English) or data centre (Commonwealth English) is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.

The power module segment is one of the fastest growing segment in the market and will continue to growth for the next four years. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing popularity of market’s segment is the need to increase the construction of modular data center facilities and to reduce space in traditional facilities.

The global Containerized and Modular Data Center market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Containerized and Modular Data Center volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Containerized and Modular Data Center market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Baselayer Technology

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Dell

Eaton

Vertiv

GE Industrial Solutions

Johnson Controls

Aceco TI

Cannon Technologies

ZTE

Datapod

Green MDC

Gardner DC Solutions

Inspur

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

IT Infrastructure Module

Power Module

Cooling Module

Others

Segment by Application

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

