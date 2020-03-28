Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing refers to accept commissioned from pharmaceutical companies, provide the service about API production, agent production, packaging and so on, which required for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The main type of contract pharmaceutical manufacturing is API and FDF.
The contract pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is not very concentrated the revenue of top eighteenth manufacturers account about 22% of global revenue.
In the world wide, the major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The transnational companies, like Catalent and DPx, are the leading manufactures in the World.
North America and Europe is the industry’s leading region. In 2015, the revenue of contract pharmaceutical manufacturing is about 19 billion USD in North America; its proportion of total global revenue exceeds 32%. In 2015, the revenue is about 14 billion USD in Europe. Japan and India have witnessed a major chunk developing of the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Asia region. Especially India, its revenue is 8 billion USD in 2015.
The global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market is valued at 68700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 108800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Catalent
DPx
Lonza
Piramal Healthcare
Aenova
Jubilant
Famar
Boehringer Ingelheim
Fareva Holding
AbbVie
Nipro Corp
Vetter
Sopharma
DPT Laboratories
Recipharm
NextPharma
Dishman
Aesica
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
API
FDF
Segment by Application
Specialty/Midsize
Generics
Big Pharma
Other
