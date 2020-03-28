Global Coprocessor Competition Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A coprocessor is a computer processor used to supplement the functions of the primary processor (the CPU). Operations performed by the coprocessor may be floating point arithmetic, graphics, signal processing, string processing, cryptography or I/O Interfacing with peripheral devices.
Intel and AMD are the two major players that dominate the GPU market. Though AMD focuses on manufacturing both discrete and integrated GPUs, Intel accounts for the major shares of the GPU market. Owing to the increased adoption of its GPUs by various smartphone manufacturers, Qualcomm dominates the smartphone coprocessor market.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The growing adoption of smartphones will be one of the major factors augmenting the market’s growth prospects in this region.
The global Coprocessor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Coprocessor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coprocessor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMD
NVIDIA
Apple
Intel
ARM
Imagination Technologies
Qualcomm
NXP
Fujitsu
Broadcom
Renesas
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Digital Coprocessor
Graphic Coprocessor
Others
Segment by Application
Desktops
Notebooks
Smartphones
