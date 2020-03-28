Global Diisobutyl Adipate Depth Research 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
DIBA (Di isobuthyl Adipate) is a diester of isobutyl alcohol and Adipic Acid
Europe is the dominate producer of DIBA & DBA, the production was 1526 MT in 2015, accounting for about 47.24% of the total amount. The production of USA was 413 MT in 2015, with the market share of 12.79%.
Main players of Europe and USA are Lanxess, Basf, Domus Chem, Hallstar, DEZA, occupied about 41.30% production market share in 2015. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 15.45% in 2015.
Plasticizer accounted for the largest market with about 59.93% of the global volume consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2017 to 2021. With over 18.79% share in the DIBA & DBA market, Cosmetic was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of DIBA & DBA is lower year by year from 4721 $/MT in 2011 to 3155 $/MT in 2015. The profit was about 28.27% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
The global Diisobutyl Adipate market is valued at 9 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Diisobutyl Adipate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diisobutyl Adipate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lanxess
Basf
KAO
Domus Chem
Qianyang Tech
Hallstar
DEZA
Varteco
Demeter Chem
Jiuhong Chem
Tianyuan Tech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
DBA
DIBA
Segment by Application
Plasticizer
Cosmetic
Coating
Others
