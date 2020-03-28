Global Enzyme Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Enzymes are very efficient catalysts for biochemical reactions. They speed up reactions by providing an alternative reaction pathway of lower activation energy.

After decades of development, the enzyme preparation industry in China has gained remarkable achievement. The capacity of enzyme preparation accounts quite important market share in the global enzyme preparation industry. But there is still quite a lot of weakness of the enzyme preparation industry in China. Such as limited product type, lack of high-end product, high production cost and etc.

Currently, there are more than one hundred manufacturers of enzyme preparation in China. There are not many huge enterprises, and the market is dispersed. The product homogeneity serious in China domestic enzyme preparation enterprises and the competition is fierce.

As the demand of enzyme preparation in China is increasing stable and fast, there are some international manufactures of enzyme preparation have open production bases in China. They are taking larger and larger market share because of their wonderful product quality.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic enzyme preparation industry, Chinese domestic enzyme preparation is getting mature, and growing number of enzyme preparation produced in China are exporting to other countries.

In summary, the enzyme preparation industry in China is still a sunrise industry. The capacity and production of enzyme preparation in China is forecasted to keep growing in the following decade.

The global Enzyme market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Enzyme volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enzyme market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Longda Bio-products

Hong Ying Xiang

Kdnbio

Yiduoli

SunHY

Youtellbio

Challenge Group

Sunson

Beijing Smistyle

Henan Yangshao

Leveking

Jiangyin BSDZYME

Genencor (Dupont)

Novozymes

Adisseo

Kemin

Buckman

AB Enzymes

Verenium(BASF)

DSM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oxidoreductases

Transferases

Hydrolases

Isomerases

Lyases

Ligases

Segment by Application

Feeds

Detergents

Textiles

Food processing

Pulp and paper

Others

