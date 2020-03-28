Global ESD Protection Devices Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Circuit protection refers to a wide range of protection devices that safeguard electronic circuits from power disturbances. One of the major components for circuit protection is electrostatic discharge protection device. An ESD protection device protects electrical equipment from electrostatic discharges. ESD is the transfer of energy between any two objects that are differently charged, which can otherwise be hazardous to the electronic device as well as the user.

The superior suppression performance of ESD suppressor will fuel the adoption rate of ceramic ESD protection devices. The ceramic ESD protection devices are used for high-speed data and signals because its ultra-low capacitance is as low as 0.05 pF. The purchase volume of ceramic ESD devices will continue to increase throughout the estimated period because they are extremely robust and have a long lifetime.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the majority market shares during due to the increasing penetration of smartphones in the developing countries.

