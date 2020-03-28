Global ESD Protection Devices Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019
Circuit protection refers to a wide range of protection devices that safeguard electronic circuits from power disturbances. One of the major components for circuit protection is electrostatic discharge protection device. An ESD protection device protects electrical equipment from electrostatic discharges. ESD is the transfer of energy between any two objects that are differently charged, which can otherwise be hazardous to the electronic device as well as the user.
The superior suppression performance of ESD suppressor will fuel the adoption rate of ceramic ESD protection devices. The ceramic ESD protection devices are used for high-speed data and signals because its ultra-low capacitance is as low as 0.05 pF. The purchase volume of ceramic ESD devices will continue to increase throughout the estimated period because they are extremely robust and have a long lifetime.
The consumer electronics segment accounted for the majority market shares during due to the increasing penetration of smartphones in the developing countries.
The global ESD Protection Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on ESD Protection Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ESD Protection Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Murata Manufacturing
Nexperia
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Bourns
Diodes
Infineon Technologies
Kemet
Littelfuse
Panasonic
ProTek Devices
TDK
Vishay
YAGEO
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ceramic
Silicon
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunication
Power Infrastructure
Automotive Electronics
Others
