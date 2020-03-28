Global Ethernet Switch and Routers Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An ethernet switch is used to create a network. It acts as a controller and enables networked devices to communicate with each other. Routers help in connecting to the computer network. They choose the best path for transmission so that information can be received quickly.

The 10GbE switching port product segment held the largest share of this market.

The Americas accounted for the largest ethernet and router market share. Owing to the significant presence of ethernet switch manufacturers in the advanced economies including the US, this region will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well.

The global Ethernet Switch and Routers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ethernet Switch and Routers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethernet Switch and Routers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

NETGEAR

ZTE

HP

TP-Link

Alcatel-Lucent

D-Link

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

10GbE Switching Port

100ME and 1GbE Switching Port

40GbE Switching Port

100GbE Switching Port

Segment by Application

Data Centers

Campuses

Enterprises

Households

Other

