Global Ethernet Test Equipment Growth Potential Report 2019

Ethernet is a network technology that connects a number of computer systems to form a local area network. Ethernet test equipment is used for verifying signal and link integrity of networks at all speeds.

The 10 GbE segment accounted for the major shares of the ethernet test equipment market. The increased demand and requirement for problem-free network connections will lead to the adoption of 10 GbE computer networking technologies in the ethernet test equipment market.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the ethernet test equipment market throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of IoT and cloud computing and the rising number of data centers in the region, will create the demand for ethernet test equipment in the coming years.

The global Ethernet Test Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ethernet Test Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethernet Test Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EXFO

Viavi Solutions

Spirent Communications

Ixia

Keysight Technologies

Fluke

Tektronix

Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation

Anritsu

Teledyne LeCroy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

10 GbE

1GbE

40 GbE Above

Segment by Application

Data Centers

Campuses

Enterprises

Households

Other

