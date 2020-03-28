Global Ethiprole Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ethiprole is an insecticide used to kill or remove insects from crops and grains during its storage. It belongs to phenylpyrazole chemical family. Phenylpyrazole chemicals make the insect’s central nervous system toxic and blocks body’s glutamate-gated chloride channel. Agriculture sector was the largest end use industries where ethiprole is expected to emerge as best insecticides for varieties of crops. It has ability to improve the quality of normal crops as well as for those crops with longer shelf life including peanuts, citrus fruits, wheat and corn.

Ethiprole was developed by Bayer CropScience Ltd. in 1994. Ethiprole differs from fipronil, the major phenylpyrazole insecticide, only in an ethylsulfinyl substituent replacing the trifluoromethylsulfinyl moiety. Ethiprole is a substitute fipronil since the fipronil was banned in EU and China etc. regions.

Currently, the concentration of ethiprole industry is high, mainly concentrating in South America, Japan and China. In the world, two companies, who produced technical grade (power) ethiprole, hold a dominant position in the market included Bayer (Germany) and Heteng (China).

The production of ethiprole increased from 542 MT in 2011 to 819 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 8.61%. China is the major production regions, due to the important production plant of Bayer, with 45.30% market share in 2016. In 2016, South America ethiprole production share was about 28.08%. Japan took about 26.62%.

Ethiprole is presently used rice crops, cotton, soybeans, tea and other vegetables directly and for storage of wheat, peanuts, corn pome and other citrus fruits against several insects affecting them. The ability of ethiprole is further enhanced by its usage along with other insecticides. The largest end use for ethiprole, accounting for about 49.25% of consumption in 2015, is the rice crops. The use of ethiprole in sugarcane was another major downstream, and accounted for about 26.57% of ethiprole consumption in 2015.

The developing economies across Asia Pacific region are anticipated to be the fastest growing market for ethiprole in the next few years. The main reason for this is the rising demand for insecticides to control the growth thrips, weevils, plant hoppers, flies, aphids and maggots in China and India due to growing need for better yield for fulfilling the increasing food demand from the constantly escalating population. In spite of this, the potential carcinogenic effects of ethiprole are currently under laboratory tests, making it less favorable in developed regions. These factors have presently limiting the usage of ethiprole to certain crops and in certain countries. For instance, ethiprole is currently not registered to use on any crops in the U.S. and in Canada. Furthermore, considering the effectiveness on rice crops, ethiprole insecticide is permitted to be used on rice crops in China, Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan.

