Global Evaluation Board Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An evaluation board is a printed circuit board that has a microprocessor and minimal support logic. The evaluation board is used for testing and measuring devices such as sensors, transceivers, memory interfaces, and displays.

The increasing preference of consumers to own smart, efficient, and power-saving household equipment is encouraging the manufacturers to deliver household products with advanced semiconductor equipment. These advanced equipment’s provide high performance with better functionalities and reduced power consumption and maintenance costs by integrating evaluation boards. Incraesing demand for consumer electronics will contribute to the growth of the consumer electronics segment in the development board market.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the development board market due to the high adoption of consumer electronics and the presence of several leading testing centers located in this region. Also, this region is witnessing increasing demand of evaluation boards for automotive applications. This increasing demand is consequent in setting up of OEMs and ODMs, contributing extensively to the growth of the evaluation board market in APAC.

The global Evaluation Board market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Evaluation Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Evaluation Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

Integrated Device Technology

Maxim Integrated

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductor

Broadcom

Fujitsu

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Fairchild Semiconductor

Freescale

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

IGBT Evaluation Board

MOSFET Evaluation Board

Other

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Other

