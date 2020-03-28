In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-external-hard-disk-industry-chain-research-report-2019



An external hard disk drive (HDD) is a portable data storage device that can be attached to a computer through a FireWire or USB connection, and is utilized for retrieving and storing digital information by using rapidly rotating disks, or platters, coated with magnetic material. In such devices, the platters are paired with magnetic heads, which read and write data on the platter surface. Capacity and performance are the primary characteristics of an external HDD.

In this market study, analysts have estimated APAC to dominate the external hard disk market during the forecast period and will occupy around 56% of the overall market share. Factors such as the presence of a large number of PC manufacturers in the region and the growing demand for a higher storage capacity will greatly aid in the growth of the market in the next four years.

The global External Hard Disk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on External Hard Disk volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall External Hard Disk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Western Digital

Seagate

Kingston Technology

Toshiba

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Samsung Electronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Under 1T

1T

2T

5T

Above 5T

Segment by Application

Personal Computers

Enterprise Applications

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-external-hard-disk-industry-chain-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com