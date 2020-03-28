Global Fanless PC Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fanless PC eliminates the need for a fan within the system. The functionality of fanless PCs is similar to that of conventional PCs, but they are used for specific applications in the military and defense, industrial, and consumer segments. The need for fanless PCs arises in certain applications where it is necessary to reduce the noise from PCs. This is achieved by using components that consume less power and by using fewer moving parts in the system.

The PCs segment accounted for the major shares of the fanless PC market. Factors such as the increased utilization of fanless rugged PCs in sectors such as defense and military and industrial sectors will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Advantages such as high levels of performance with the capability to handle extensive computing tasks will also drive the demand for rugged and industrial fanless PCs.

According to this market research report, the industrial sector will be the major end-user to the fanless PC market. The increased usage of fanless industrial PCs, notebooks, and tablets due to their high resistance to dust, heat, shock, water, and other liquids will drive the growth of the market in this end-user market.

The global Fanless PC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fanless PC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fanless PC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advantech

Beckhoff Automation

Abaco Systems

Ecrin Systems

Systel

Trendon Systems

Zebra Technologies

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

Panasonic

Rockwell Automation

Getec

Datalogic

Kontron

MilDef Group

Extreme Engineering Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tablets

Notebooks

Handhelds

PCs

Other

Segment by Application

Government Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Defense and Military Sector

Other

