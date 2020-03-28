Global Fanless PC Market Outlook (2014-2025)
A fanless PC eliminates the need for a fan within the system. The functionality of fanless PCs is similar to that of conventional PCs, but they are used for specific applications in the military and defense, industrial, and consumer segments. The need for fanless PCs arises in certain applications where it is necessary to reduce the noise from PCs. This is achieved by using components that consume less power and by using fewer moving parts in the system.
The PCs segment accounted for the major shares of the fanless PC market. Factors such as the increased utilization of fanless rugged PCs in sectors such as defense and military and industrial sectors will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Advantages such as high levels of performance with the capability to handle extensive computing tasks will also drive the demand for rugged and industrial fanless PCs.
According to this market research report, the industrial sector will be the major end-user to the fanless PC market. The increased usage of fanless industrial PCs, notebooks, and tablets due to their high resistance to dust, heat, shock, water, and other liquids will drive the growth of the market in this end-user market.
The global Fanless PC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fanless PC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fanless PC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advantech
Beckhoff Automation
Abaco Systems
Ecrin Systems
Systel
Trendon Systems
Zebra Technologies
Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions
Panasonic
Rockwell Automation
Getec
Datalogic
Kontron
MilDef Group
Extreme Engineering Solutions
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Tablets
Notebooks
Handhelds
PCs
Other
Segment by Application
Government Sector
Commercial Sector
Industrial Sector
Defense and Military Sector
Other
