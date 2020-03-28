Global Field-Programmable Gate Array Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit designed to be configured by a customer or a designer after manufacturing – hence “field-programmable”.

The communications segment dominated the FPGA market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. This segment was driven by the high penetration of new devices such as smartphones, tablets, and phablets over the last few years. Manufacturers in this segment constantly engage in extensive R&D to ensure to bring in the latest technology to stay relevant in the market. Further, many developing nations in APAC, especially India and China, are anticipated to observe huge demand for communication devices, which will induce growth in the FPGA market in the coming years.

Altera (Intel)

Xilinx

Lattice Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corp

Aeroflex Inc

Atmel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SRAM Programmed

Antifuse Programmed

EEPROM Programmed

Segment by Application

Communications Applications

Data Center Applications

Automotive Applications

Industrial Applications

Other

