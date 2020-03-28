Global Film Capacitor Professional Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A film capacitor is a device that uses a thin plastic or paper film as the dielectric between the two metallic electrodes. The plastic film is drawn into a thin thickness on which the electrodes are placed. The entire assembly is then placed into a casing, which protects it from the external environment. Since capacitors are low-cost devices, plastic or paper is used as the dielectric. For further cost reduction, cheaper plastics can be used.

The polyester film capacitor segment accounted for the major shares of the film capacitor market. These capacitors are mainly used in the automotive, consumer electronics, lighting, power, and telecommunication industries. The low cost of theses capacitors and their increased usage in coupling and decoupling applications, will be the major factors fueling the growth of this market segment.

According to this market research and analysis, the AC applications segment will account for the major shares of this marketspace throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the growing need for renewable energy resources and the demand for capacitors in high-voltage AC power grids, will fuel the growth of the market in this segment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cornell Dubilier Electronics

KEMET

Nichicon

Panasonic

TDK

Xiamen Faratronic

AVX

Hitachi Chemical

Icel

Shanghai Yinyan Electronic

Suntan Capacitors

Vishay Intertechnology

WIMA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Film Capacitors

Polypropylene Film Capacitors

PTFE Film Capacitors

Other

Segment by Application

DC Applications

AC Applications

