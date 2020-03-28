Global Fingerprint Module Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fingerprint modules are used for storing data such as the fingerprint template of an individual during the registration process. This fingerprint template needs to match with the fingerprint scan of an individual while he/she tries to gain access to devices and applications.

The consumer electronics application segment accounted for the maximum fingerprint module market share. According to this fingerprint sensor module research report, this segment will continue to account for the largest share of this market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing use of fingerprint modules in smartphones.

The Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the fingerprint module market. By offering a number of growth opportunities to companies in this market space, the region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

The global Fingerprint Module market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fingerprint Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fingerprint Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Crossmatch

IDEMIA

Suprema

HID Global

Furtonic Technology

Safran Identity & Security

Holtek Semiconductor

360 Biometrics

Assa Abloy

BioEnable

Aratek

Miaxis Biometrics

Q Technology

SecuGen Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stand-Alone Device (SD)

Consumer Electronics (CE)

Segment by Application

BFSI Sector

Retail Sector

Healthcare Sector

Law Enforcement Sector

Other

