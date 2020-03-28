Global Fixed Line Communications Equipments Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fixed-line communication equipment refers to the collection of wired networks, which are used for voice and data communications. The fixed line can be viewed as a connection to an end-customer by means of a cable, using which the user will be able to make phone calls or connect to the internet. Fixed line networks evolved from circuit switch-based copper wires, primarily to establish a voice call between two users.

The adoption rate of routers is high because they enhance the network interoperability. The fixed line communications equipment market is witnessing growth in the routers segment because routers are used to manage the data traffic in an efficient manner. They are essentially used at every level of internet gateways and used to join multiple networks together.

The telecommunication segment covers voice and data. The fixed line broadband market is experiencing growth in the telecommunication segment due to the rising investments in the market by the operators.

The global Fixed Line Communications Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fixed Line Communications Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fixed Line Communications Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ARRIS Group

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Alcatel-Lucent

Arista Networks

ADB

Albis Technologies

Aerohive Networks

Allied Telesis

Avaya

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Routers

STBs

Fiber Optic Cables

Other

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Data Center

CATV

Other

