Global Flash Memory Cards Market Outlook (2014-2025)

Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Memory cards, also known as flash memory cards, are storage devices commonly used in cell phones, MP3 players, digital cameras, digital camcorders, tablets, gaming consoles, PDAs, and printers.

Flash memory cards have non-volatile memory that can be reprogrammed multiple times in the course of their lifecycle. High density storage capability, quick read and write cycle, and small size have improved their adoption in the digital domain.

The global Flash Memory Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flash Memory Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flash Memory Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SanDisk

IMEC

Kingston

Samsung

SK Hynix

Toshiba

Corsair

Transcend Information

G.SKILL International

Micron Technology

Mushkin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Secure Digital

Memory Stick

Multimedia Card

Compact Flash

Picture Card

Other

Segment by Application

Wearables

Audio Players

Mobile Devices

Personal Computer (PC)

Cameras/Camcorders

Other

