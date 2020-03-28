Global Fluoropolymer Depth Research 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.

In the past several years, the global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 2.63% from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the global actual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer was around 1602 Kg.

Amorphous Fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, Optical Applications, Electrical Applications and Chemical Applications etc. Optical Applications is the largest application of Amorphous Fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.39% in 2016.

The largest producers of Amorphous Fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of Amorphous Fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.51% of Global production. Solvay accounting about 30.59% of Global production and AGC accounting about 24.91% of Global production in 2016

The Global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market would growth with CAGR of 4.23% from 2017 to 2023. The annual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer would reach to 2069 Kg in 2023. In the future, the consumption in Optical Applications would be the growth point in developing countries.

The global Fluoropolymer market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluoropolymer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluoropolymer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemours

AGC

Solvay

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid

Solution

Segment by Application

Optical Applications

Electrical Applications

Chemical Applications

Others

