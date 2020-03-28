Global Frequency Convertors Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-frequency-convertors-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019



Frequency convertor is an instrument used to convert the frequency of input supply from one level to another to match the desired frequency as per the specification and requirement of a particular machinery or equipment.

Europe accounted for the highest market share, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period. The demand for frequency converters in Europe is predicted to arise from aerospace and power generation industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens AG

Aplab Ltd

Danfoss A/S

Magnus Power

Aelco

Georator Corporation

KGS Electronics

NR Electric

Piller GmbH

Avionic Instruments LLC

Power System & Control

Sinepower

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rotary Frequency Convertor

Static Frequency Convertor

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Process Industry

Oil & Gas

Marine/Offshore

Other

