Global Fume Hood Monitors Market Research and Forecast 2019

Fume hood monitors are devices attached to fume hoods that provide information to the user regarding the face velocity and airflow of fume hoods. These devices alert the user by giving an alarm at the time of undesirable airflow.

The scientific research and development segment accounted for the major shares of the fume hood monitors market. Rise in the R&D investments in the energy sector and in advanced materials and chemicals and growth in the nanotechnology research activities will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

As per this market research report, the ducted fume hoods segement will account for the maximum shares of the fume hood monitors market. Benefits such as rigorous protection to the user and constant innovations in product features and improvement in fume hood ventilation systems, will drive the growth of the market in this segment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dwyer Instruments

Labconco

TEL-UK

TSI

Critical Room Control

Degree Controls

Esco Micro Pte

GGAB

Hans Schneider Elektronik

Isongcontrol

Price Industries

Triatek

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Fume Hood Type

Ducted Fume Hoods

Ductless Fume Hoods

Type II

Segment by Application

Scientific Research and Development

Manufacturing Industry

Laboratory Testing Services

Diagnostic and Medical Laboratories

Other

