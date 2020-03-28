Global Fuse Holders Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fuse holders are electronic devices that are used for containing, mounting, and protecting fuses. Fuse holders basically come in two types: open and fully enclosed. Open fuse holders are fuse blocks, clips, plug-in caps, and socket varieties. Fully enclosed fuse holders use a fuse carrier, which is inserted into the holder or some other part to fully enclose the fuse.
The power sector segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the rise in industrialization and rapid infrastructure development on a global level that has created a huge demand for electricity and investments in the improvement and modernization of the power sector.
In terms of geography, APAC is one of the fastest growing geographical segment in the market and will continue to grow during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the continual economic development in countries such as India and China.
The global Fuse Holders market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fuse Holders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fuse Holders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Eaton
TE Connectivity
Schurter
Littelfuse
3M
American Electrical
Hella
Autobarn
Keystone Eectronic
Rittal Enclosure Systems
Blue Sea Systems
Bulgin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Open Fuse Holder
Fully Enclosed Fuse Holder
Segment by Application
Power Sector
Automotive Sector
Electrical and Electronic Sector
Other
