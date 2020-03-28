Global GaAs Devices Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of gallium and arsenic. It is generally referred to as compound III-V semiconductor and is used in devices such as microwave frequency ICs, monolithic microwave ICs, solar cells, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, and optical windows.
In this industry research report, analysts have estimated the mobile devices segment to dominate the GaAs devices market during the forecast period. This market segment is likely to account for more than 50% of the market share. The augmented demand for smartphones in the global market and the rise in data consumption through wireless networks will result in the high demand for GaAs devices during the forecast period.
The APAC dominated the market and accounted for more than 70% of the market share. Due to high demand for GaAs devices from the communication device manufacturers in the region, this market is expected to have a positive outlook in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for power applications and the presence of high-growth economies in APAC will continue to drive the market in APAC.
The global GaAs Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on GaAs Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaAs Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Avago Technologies
RF Micro Devices
Skyworks Solutions
Qorvo
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor
Anadigics
Hittite Microwave
M/A-COM Technology Solutions
Murata Manufacturing
TriQuint Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LEC Grown GaAs Devices
VGF Grown GaAs Devices
Segment by Application
Mobile Devices
Wireless Communications
Other
