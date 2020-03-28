Global Gallium Arsenide Components Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

GaAs is increasingly used as a replacement for silicon because of its enhanced electronic properties. GaAs has high saturated electron velocity and electron mobility, which allow GaAs components to function efficiently at frequencies above 250 gigahertz (GHz).

The mobile device segment dominated the GaAs components market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The key growth driver for this segment is the high demand for GaAs components for the manufacture of communication devices such as smartphones. Also, the rise in the consumption of data has further contributed to the increase in the usage of GaAs components. Such increasing adoption of GaAs components in the mobile device market is primarily due to its better efficiency and longer battery life for smartphones and tablets as compared to CMOS power amplifier.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the APAC region to dominate the GaAs components market during the forecast period. A major portion of the revenue in the global market comes from APAC, primarily because of the high demand for GaAs components from communication device manufacturers in the region. The major driver for the dominance of the GaAs components market in APAC is the increasing demand for power applications, along with high-growth economies. Furthermore, the increasing smartphone penetration in developing countries and the growing wireless infrastructure will drive the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

The global Gallium Arsenide Components market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gallium Arsenide Components volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gallium Arsenide Components market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avago Technologies

RF Micro Devices

Skyworks Solutions

Qorvo

Broadcom

Renesas Electronics

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor

Anadigics

MACOM

Murata Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Segment by Application

Mobile Devices

Wireless Communications

Other

