Global Gaming Console Professional Analysis Report 2019

Gaming console is a specialized computer that is designed for interactive video gameplay and display services. A video game console functions like a PC, and it is built with the same components such as a CPU, a GPU, and RAM. Consumers play the game through a controller, which can be a handheld device with buttons, joysticks, or keypads. The video output and sound output are delivered through a TV or a similar audio-visual system.

The TV gaming consoles segment is gaining popularity over handheld gaming consoles because this platform offers gamers a better gaming experience. The last generation of Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles with 8GB RAM are compatible with Blu-ray video, HDMI, and digital outputs. The video game console market will witness considerable growth in this segment during the coming years and this will contribute to the rising number of gamers who consider E-sports as a career option.

The console gaming market is segmented into three main regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. People in the Americas have a higher standard of living, due to which the number of console gamers is higher in comparison to PC gamers. Additionally, gamers in North America prefer gaming consoles that are developed with the latest technology. The popularity of E-sports is at its peak in this region. This will encourage game developers to come up with new games that are suitable for E-sports.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mad Catz

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

Apple

Logitech

Oculus VR

Electronic Arts

Activision Publishing

Avatar Reality

Kaneva

OUYA

Tommo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TV Gaming Consoles

PC Gaming Consoles

Handheld Gaming Consoles

Other

Segment by Application

Household Use

Commercial Use

