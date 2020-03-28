Global Gaming Simulators Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gaming simulators are considered the super-category of video games. The main purpose of these simulators is to simulate various aspects of the virtual world through real-world motions. This would require the optimal use of software and hardware platforms. The software platform ensures an accurate mapping between the gaming movement inside the virtual world and the gamer input in the real world. The hardware platform ensures a swift interface that can attract the crowd. The addition of motion detection in simulators is one of the biggest innovations, especially in the hardware segment.
The racing games segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the market. Analysts predict that though the segment will witness a significant drop in market shares, it will continue to dominate the throughout the predicted period as well.
The commercial user’s segment will account for the major market shares and dominate the gaming simulator market throughout the predicted period. The increased purchase of gaming simulators by various businesses will aid in the growth of the market in this segment.
The global Gaming Simulators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gaming Simulators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gaming Simulators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sony Computer Entertainment
SimXperience
CXC Simulations
D-BOX Technologies
Eleetus
Vesaro
Aeon Sim
Hammacher Schlemmer
Hexatech Hexathrill
Norman Design
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Racing Simulation
Shooting Simulation
FlightSimulation
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
