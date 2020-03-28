Global GaN Devices Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

GaN has superior properties than silicon such as high breakdown voltage and saturation velocity. The bandgap in GaN is almost thrice the bandgap of silicon. Thus, GaN has the ability to improve power conversion efficiencies, raise power density levels, extend battery lives, and accelerate switching speeds in different end-user segments such as consumer electronics products, telecommunications hardware, electric vehicles, or domestic appliances.

According to this market research and analysis, the opto semiconductor segment accounted for the maximum shares and dominated the market. The increasing adoption of GaN opto-semiconductors by various sectors such as military, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics, will drive the growth of the market in the next few years.

The global GaN Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GaN Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

EPIGAN

NTT Advanced Technology

RF Micro Devices

Cree Incorporated

Avago Technologies

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Qorvo

Aixtron

Nichia

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Semiconductors

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Mitsubishi Chemical

AZZURO Semiconductors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Power Semiconductor

Opto Semiconductor

Other

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Aerospace and Defense

Other

