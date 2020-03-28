Global GaN Devices Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
GaN has superior properties than silicon such as high breakdown voltage and saturation velocity. The bandgap in GaN is almost thrice the bandgap of silicon. Thus, GaN has the ability to improve power conversion efficiencies, raise power density levels, extend battery lives, and accelerate switching speeds in different end-user segments such as consumer electronics products, telecommunications hardware, electric vehicles, or domestic appliances.
According to this market research and analysis, the opto semiconductor segment accounted for the maximum shares and dominated the market. The increasing adoption of GaN opto-semiconductors by various sectors such as military, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics, will drive the growth of the market in the next few years.
The global GaN Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on GaN Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fujitsu
Toshiba
Koninklijke Philips
Texas Instruments
EPIGAN
NTT Advanced Technology
RF Micro Devices
Cree Incorporated
Avago Technologies
GaN Systems
Infineon Technologies
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Qorvo
Aixtron
Nichia
NXP Semiconductors
Panasonic Semiconductors
International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)
Mitsubishi Chemical
AZZURO Semiconductors
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Power Semiconductor
Opto Semiconductor
Other
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial Use
Aerospace and Defense
Other
