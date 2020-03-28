Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

GaN has superior properties than silicon such as high breakdown voltage and saturation velocity. The bandgap in GaN is almost thrice the bandgap of silicon. Thus, GaN has the ability to improve power conversion efficiencies, raise power density levels, extend battery lives, and accelerate switching speeds in different end-user segments such as consumer electronics products, telecommunications hardware, electric vehicles, or domestic appliances.

In terms of geographical regions, North America will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next five years. The increasing applications of GaN RF devices in the defense sector, the large-scale expansion of 4G networks, and the introduction of 5G, will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the presence of a number of GaN RF device vendors in North America and the demand for better powered chips in the consumer, defense, and connected devices sectors, will also drive the market’s growth prospects in this region.

The global GaN Radio Frequency Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GaN Radio Frequency Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Radio Frequency Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GAN Systems

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Qorvo

Cree

Avago Technologies

Fujitsu Semiconductor

MACOM

Microsemi

Sumitomo Electric Device

ST-Ericsson

United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS)

WIN Semiconductors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RF Front-End Equipment

RF Terminal Equipment

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Use

Aerospace and Defense

Other

