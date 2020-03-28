Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes since the 1990s. The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.

The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto-semiconductor device type held the largest market share. This is attributed to its wide application in consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive industry. Gallium nitride light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are widely used in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, signs and large displays, etc. Gallium nitride LEDs are also used for the interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights, etc.

However, competition from silicon carbide (SiC) in high-voltage semiconductor applications is expected to be the key factors restraining the market growth.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand from LEDs in various industries such as consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive. Further, EV charging, and electric vehicle production markets, and increasing renewable energy generation are boosting the market in APAC.

The global GaN Semiconductor Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GaN Semiconductor Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Semiconductor Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree

Infineon

Qorvo

Macom

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

Nichia

Epistar

Transphorm

Visic Technologies

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Sumitomo Electric

Samsung

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Integra Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

Panasonic

Ampleon

Powdec

Dialog Semiconductor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Opto Semiconductor

Power Semiconductor

RF Semiconductor

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medical

Other

