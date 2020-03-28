Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes since the 1990s. The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.
The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto-semiconductor device type held the largest market share. This is attributed to its wide application in consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive industry. Gallium nitride light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are widely used in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, signs and large displays, etc. Gallium nitride LEDs are also used for the interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights, etc.
However, competition from silicon carbide (SiC) in high-voltage semiconductor applications is expected to be the key factors restraining the market growth.
APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand from LEDs in various industries such as consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive. Further, EV charging, and electric vehicle production markets, and increasing renewable energy generation are boosting the market in APAC.
This report focuses on GaN Semiconductor Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Semiconductor Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cree
Infineon
Qorvo
Macom
Microsemi
Mitsubishi Electric
Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
GaN Systems
Nichia
Epistar
Transphorm
Visic Technologies
Analog Devices
Texas Instruments
Sumitomo Electric
Samsung
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Integra Technologies
Navitas Semiconductor
Panasonic
Ampleon
Powdec
Dialog Semiconductor
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Opto Semiconductor
Power Semiconductor
RF Semiconductor
Segment by Application
Telecommunication
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Military, Defense, and Aerospace
Medical
Other
