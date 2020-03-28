Global Gate Driver IC Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A gate driver IC is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor. A gate driver IC can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module and consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

Gate driver ICs are primarily used in industrial applications in the IGBT driver market throughout the forecast period. The growing industrialization will boost the growth of this industry segment until the end of 2023.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the gate driver ICs market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand and adoption of gate driver ICs will drive the growth of the IGBT driver market in this region.

The global Gate Driver IC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gate Driver IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gate Driver IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Maxim Integrated

ROHM Semiconductor

Semtech

Fairchild Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-Chip

Discrete Module

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer

Other

