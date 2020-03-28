Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Super-junction MOSFETs are a key innovation in high-voltage MOSFET technology. They offer better features such as reduced gate capacitance, reduced on-resistant of the circuit [RDS(on)], and lower output charge with reduced die size. Super-junction MOSFETs have a significantly low gate and output capacitance. Super-junction MOSFETs are currently available in a variety of packages, with body diode characteristics and voltage ratings to meet different application requirements. Thus, they are increasingly being used in high-voltage switching convertors, allowing efficient switching at any given frequency.

High-voltage MOSFET is a type of MOSFET which operates at a voltage above 200 volts. MOSFETs are integrated into a system depending on the voltage at which they are operating, thus, the MOSFETs are selected on the same basis. High-voltage MOSFETs are used mainly for industrial applications and in the area which require high power amplification and switching.

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

IceMOS Technology

ROHM

Vishay

DACO Semicondusctor

WUXI NCE POWER

CYG Wayon

KIA Semiconductor Technology

Potens Semiconductor

North America

Europe

China

Japan

SMT Type

THT Type

Others

Power Supply Application

Industrial Application

Lighting Application

Display Application

Others

