Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Industry Depth Survey 2019

Hydroxy functional resins refer to resins with hydroxy group connected on the molecular chain. After reaction with crosslinking agents like Melamine, the hydroxy functional resins possess good performance of chemical resistance and physical properties, making it advantageous to be used as coating in automotive, aerospace and furniture industry, etc. The most commonly used hydroxy functional resins are hydroxyl acrylic resin and hydroxyl polyester resin. In our report, the range of statistics is for the above types.

Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of hydroxy functional resins, following by Europe and North America. In 2015, the world production of hydroxy functional resins reached 439 K MT. Leading players in hydroxy functional resins industry are BASF, Dow, Arkema, Evonik, Gellner Industrial, Allnex, Elementis, etc.

Hydroxy functional resins is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. In 2015, the top four producers account for 27.56% of the market. Generally, the companies in this industry can be classified as three kinds: leading global general coating suppliers like BASF and Arkema; leading chemical suppliers with a rich portfolio of products like Dow and Evonik; Specialized coating material suppliers that produce advanced products like Gellner Industrial. Comparatively, leading chemical suppliers and general coating suppliers enjoys lower manufacture cost than other suppliers, making it more advantageous in price, while specialized coating material suppliers has close connect with direct downstream users, which makes it advantageous in customer relationship and technical level.

The materials of hydroxy functional resins can be classified as monomer and hydroxyl functional groups. The commonly used monomer and hydroxyl functional groups are Methyl methacrylate, Styrene and Hydroxyethyl methacrylate. Also, in the production of hydroxy functional resins used for amino baking paint, the product is premixed with crosslinking agent and solvent when sold on the market, even though they are not real raw material.

The largest consumption area of hydroxy functional resins is metallic coating, which accounted for 74.49% of world hydroxy functional resins consumption in 2015. Hydroxy functional resin has also been founded widely used for plastic coating and glass coating. Generally speaking, automotive is considered as the most important application of hydroxy functional resins in terms of terminal use.

The global Hydroxy Functional Resins market is valued at 1260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroxy Functional Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxy Functional Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Arkema

Dow

Evonik

Gellner Industrial

Allnex

Elementis

Sanmu

TaiChang Resin

Dongsheng

KITO

TOD Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydroxyl acrylic resin

Hydroxyl polyester resin

Segment by Application

Metallic Coating

Plastic Coating

Glass Coating

Others

