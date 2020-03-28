In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-videoscope-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019



A videoscope is a flexible inspection instrument that consists of a flexible insertion tube with a video display at one end and an objective lens at the other. The image is produced using a CCD camera chip 1/10th inch or smaller in diameter. The image is relayed from the inspection area to the video display electronically. An internal fiber optic light guide, or LED lighting at the objective, is used to illuminate the area being inspected. Industrial videoscopes are used for inspection of areas that are difficult or impossible to view without dis assembly or destruction of the item to be inspected.

The United States leads in Industrial Videoscope Industry

The United States leads in Industrial Videoscope spend. Large gains in Aerospace spend in China, with 15% growth year-over-year, respectively, were a key driver of the growth in Transport and automotive technology. China are high-growth markets, due to increasing Building and construction industry and automotive industry

Russia’s huge growth opportunities

As the continued development of Russia’s oil and chemical industry, Russia provides Industrial Videoscope companies with strong growth opportunities for future growth.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

Technology development trend

Improved Measurement Capabilities

Certain applications require a videoscope that can make accurate measurements. Tried-and-true stereo measurement provides depth, area, distance, and point-to-line measurements. The involved technique of one-to-one matching, where an optical tip adaptor is paired with a single scope on a specialized jig, has expanded the capabilities of stereo measurement and increased precision. Previously, stereo measurement required operators to position the distal end of the insertion tube very close to the crack or defect. Now, stereo measurement can be performed from twice the distance as was possible with previous-generation videoscopes, covering an inspection area four times larger. This means that a 1.5-inch flaw can be measured from one inch away. Operators can expect to spend less time navigating and positioning the distal end for a stereo measurement.

Features that Support Evaluation

Features that support an inspector’s work are available to help get answers. Simple videoscopes that only record images are popular, but mid-range and high-end videoscopes have clever features that aid operators in evaluating flaws. Operators can compare a saved image taken from a previous inspection to a live image on a split screen. The saved image can even be overlaid on a live image at the desired opacity to help inspectors recognize changes, such as a new nick or the lengthening of a crack. These image comparison features enable the operator to quickly evaluate the condition of equipment in the field. Text and symbol annotations on images, notes, and voice memos are all features designed to increase the efficiency of an inspector’s workflow. Prompts for filing and naming the saved images help operators stay organized after the inspection. Images and notes can be streamlined into customizable reports, drastically cutting down on the time needed to create a report and reducing the amount of time an inspector spends recounting observations.

Form Factor

The design and form factor of videoscopes are increasingly focused on operator comfort. Videoscopes are used in a wide range of environments from the gear boxes in wind turbines to underground pipelines. To accommodate these diverse and sometimes challenging workspaces, videoscopes are manufactured in numerous shapes and sizes. Some are lightweight and designed for single-handed operation for maximum portability. When portability is crucial, videoscopes tend to have smaller screens and compact bodies with simpler operating systems. Some are built to military standards and are fully outfitted with interchangeable insertion tubes. Videoscopes are available with touch screens, remote controls, and detachable monitors. Some videoscopes can easily mount to a tabletop or workstation. In addition, a growing trend is integrating the carrying case so that it can be used as a stand for the videoscope. Whatever the inspection environment, there is a videoscope designed to best suit the operator, rather than having the operator struggle to accommodate the equipment.

Connectivity

Inspection images must often be reviewed by a team member offsite. As demand for connectivity is growing, videoscopes offer solutions, such as integrated Wi-Fi, for image sharing and even live streaming. While equipment is being inspected in the field, a team member in the office or at another field location can have a virtual presence by viewing and providing feedback on the live inspection with a desktop, tablet, or smartphone. Features that support collaboration and teamwork are growing as more organizations want to quickly share inspections for review.

The global Industrial Videoscope market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Videoscope volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Videoscope market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olympus

GE

Karl Storz

SKF

AIT

VIZAAR

Dellon

Yateks

Mitcorp

SENTECH

3R

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hand held type

Desktop type

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Power engineering and power plants

Transport and automotive technology

Pipelines, chemistry, and plant engineering

Building and construction industry

Research, development, and customized solutions

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-videoscope-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com