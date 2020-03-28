Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Growth Potential Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor) transistor is a semiconductor device which is widely used for switching and amplifying electronic signals in the electronic devices. The MOSFET is a core of integrated circuit and it can be designed and fabricated in a single chip because of these very small sizes. The MOSFET is a four terminal device with source(S), gate (G), drain (D) and body (B) terminals. The body of the MOSFET is frequently connected to the source terminal so making it a three terminal device like field effect transistor. The MOSFET is very far the most common transistor and can be used in both analog and digital circuits. We mainly focus on MV (40V to 250V) MOSFET in this report.

The global Medium Voltage MOSFET market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medium Voltage MOSFET volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medium Voltage MOSFET market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Vishay

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Fuji Electric

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Diodes Incorporated

Microsemi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SMT Type

THT Type

Others

Segment by Application

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Inverter & UPS

Others

