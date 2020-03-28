Global Methyl Mercaptan Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Methyl mercaptan is colourless gas, with a strong characteristic odour and a very low odour threshold. It is a naturally occurring chemical resulting from decomposition of organic matter. It is widely used in pesticides industry, food and feed additives, medicament industry, etc.

In this report, we count the 99.0% content of the methyl mercaptan.

Methyl mercaptan is a colorless, flammable gas with the odor of rotten cabbage. It is an excellent thiomethylation agent used in synthesis of various organic compounds such as methionine (amino acid used in animal feed additives), pesticide industry, medicament industry, etc. Food and feed additives is the largest downstream products of methyl mercaptan, taking 63.96% of the world methyl mercaptan in 2016.

The production of methyl mercaptan distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China and Asia(EX China) and other regions. North America region is the largest production region of methyl mercaptan in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market will take up about 52.60% in the global production in 2016. The top three manufacturers (DuPont, Arkema and Chevron Phillips) have methyl mercaptan plant in USA. In China, due to the production technical, the quality of product has the big difference from foreign.

The sale of methyl mercaptan will reach about 284857 Tons in 2016 from 270111Tons in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 1.00%. USA is the largest sale region, which will share 40.54% in 2016, followed by Europe region, Asia (Ex China) and china regions, the market shares are 31.34%, 12.38% and 6.77% , respectively in 2016.

The production of methyl mercaptan will reach about 284857 Tons in 2016 from 270111 Tons in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 1.00%.By 2021，the production of methyl mercaptan will reach about 361486 Tons at an average growth rate of more than4.70%.

The methyl mercaptan industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved.

The global Methyl Mercaptan market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Methyl Mercaptan volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methyl Mercaptan market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Arkema

Chevron Phillips

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Methyl Mercaptan Segment classification

Hydrogen Sulfide-Methanol Vapor Phase Synthesis

Sodium Sulfide-Dimethyl Sulfate Synthesis

Thiourea-Dimethyl Sulfate Synthesis

Others

Segment by Application

Animal nutrition

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

Others

