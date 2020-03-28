In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-micro-system-on-module-som-depth-analysis-report-2019



A system on module (SOM) or computer on module (COM) is a complete chip on a single printed circuit board containing elements such as RAM, clock, Ethernet, microprocessor, I/O controllers and flash memory. It is a subtype of embedded computer system. Micro system-on-module (SOM) is a smaller version of the system on module based on Intel’s Braswell architecture, which is built around a carrier board that adheres all the ports essential in any tiniest personal computer. The size of the Micro system-on-module (SOM) range from 52.8mm to 40mm. They are the global product that serves a broad variety of uses beginning from a calculator to engineering controls to space technology.

Due to the active presence of major companies of healthcare and industrial automation in countries such as US and Canada, made North America leading region in Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market.

The global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Micro System-on-Module (SOM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies (Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ARM Architecture

x86 Architecture

Other

Segment by Application

Medical

Industrial Automation

Aerospace

Robotics

Automotive

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-micro-system-on-module-som-depth-analysis-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]com

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com