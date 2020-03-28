Global Microphone Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Microphones or microphone chip or silicon microphones has extensive usage in high quality audio output devices. These devices are mainly used in smartphones and tablets for the high quality sound and with its quick technological development and advanced miniature microphones, they can be integrated in compact electronic devices.

North America is expected to lead the Global microphone market because of the high usage of mobile and other electronic devices in this region. APEJ is showing the dominance in the forecast period because of China, which is biggest market for manufacturing of TV, smartphone, tablet, gaming, and other electronic devices. Europe has the third largest market share in the Global microphone market which is followed by Middle East and Africa.

The global Microphone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microphone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microphone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Knowles

AAC Technologies Holdings

Invensense

Goertek

Stmicroelectronics

Omron

MEMSensing

Robert Bosch

BSE

Cirrus Logic

New Japan Radio

Hosiden Corporation

Shandong Gettop Acoustic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electret Microphones

Mems Microphones

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Commercial Security & Surveillance

Other

