Global Miniature Snap-action Switches Market Outlook (2014-2025)
A miniature snap-action switch, also trademarked and frequently known as a micro switch, is an electric switch that is actuated by very little physical force, through the use of a tipping-point mechanism, sometimes called an “over-center” mechanism. Switching happens reliably at specific and repeatable positions of the actuator, which is not necessarily true of other mechanisms. They are very common due to their low cost and durability, greater than 1 million cycles and up to 10 million cycles for heavy duty models. This durability is a natural consequence of the design.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Omron
ALPS
Johnson Electric
Panasonic
Torx Industries
Zippy Technology Corp.
Honeywell
ZF Switches & Sensors
Shin Chin Industrial
C&K
TE Connectivity
E-Switch
Schaltbau
NTE Electronics
ITW Switches
Kaihua Electronics
China Xurui Electronic
Huizhou Greetech Electronics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Standard Type
Ultraminiature Type
Sub-miniature Type
Segment by Application
Electronic Equipment
Instrument
Power System
Appliances Equipment
Others
