Global Mobile Amplifiers Competition Analysis Report 2019

Mobile amplifier is the abbreviation of headphone power amplifier, connecting between the headphone and the sound source, playing the role of headphone power. Earphone amplifier is a power amplifier specially designed for earphones. It is mainly used for driving high impedance earphones.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TOA Corporation

Rockford Fosgate

Humantechnik

Elite Radio & Engineering Company

Qorvo

Wilson Electronics

Skyworks Solutions

Pyle

Monoprice

Supersonic

Shaxon

OSD Audio

Enermax

AmpliVox Sound Systems

Cerwin-Vega Mobile

Creative Labs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multimode Multiband (MMMB) Power Amplifiers

CDMA Power Amplifiers

CMOS Power Amplifiers

GSM/GPRS/EDGE Power Amplifiers

LTE Power Amplifiers

Other

Segment by Application

Mobile Handsets

Tablets And Laptops

Data Cards

Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Modules

Other

